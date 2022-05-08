Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of TEGNA worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TEGNA by 44.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TEGNA by 38.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

