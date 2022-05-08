Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of BankUnited worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BKU opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

