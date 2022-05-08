Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Freshpet worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of FRPT opened at $64.70 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

