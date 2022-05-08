Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

