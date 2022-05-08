Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 294.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

