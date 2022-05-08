Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Vipshop worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Vipshop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE VIPS opened at $7.36 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

