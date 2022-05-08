Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.