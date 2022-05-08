Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

