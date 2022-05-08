Swiss National Bank Sells 9,300 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

