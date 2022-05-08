Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 560,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $92,779,000. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $45,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $38,174,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $14,689,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $12,582,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of TCN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

