Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Casella Waste Systems worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 831,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.