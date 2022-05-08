Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Howard Hughes worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,706,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 493,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 416,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of HHC opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.