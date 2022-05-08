Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Murphy Oil worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

