Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Tenable worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tenable by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,607 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

