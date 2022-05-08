The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Buckle worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

