The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

