Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 174,804 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

