Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,816 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $18,750,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 202.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 221,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 91.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 203,522 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 26.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 144,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

