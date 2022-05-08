Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Umpqua worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

