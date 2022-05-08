Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Under Armour worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 455,063 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.89 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

