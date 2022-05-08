United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of United Bankshares worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UBSI stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

