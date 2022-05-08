Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

