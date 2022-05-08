Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vicor by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,114 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,028,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

