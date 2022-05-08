Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,105 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

