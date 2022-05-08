Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,833,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,397,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.