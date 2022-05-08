Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

