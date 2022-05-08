Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,898,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Yamana Gold worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.