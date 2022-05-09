$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SSNC opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

