$168.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $171.69 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $25,656,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.