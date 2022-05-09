$179.86 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to report sales of $179.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the highest is $180.30 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $723.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of MANH opened at $123.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

