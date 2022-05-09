$179.86 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) to report sales of $179.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the highest is $180.30 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $723.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of MANH opened at $123.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.