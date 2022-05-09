$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to report $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

