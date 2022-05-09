30,542 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

