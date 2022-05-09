$327.65 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to report sales of $327.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the highest is $329.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

