386,499 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Newmark Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $24,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.12 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

