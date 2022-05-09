$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 31.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 15.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DISH Network by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

