$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) to post sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $22.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

