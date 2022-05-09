$404.80 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $404.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.18 million and the lowest is $403.74 million. Zendesk posted sales of $318.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $113.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $153.43.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

