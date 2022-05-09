$42.45 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to report $42.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.14 million and the lowest is $41.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $172.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $176.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $193.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $198.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 29.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $677.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

