$539.53 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post sales of $539.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.00 million and the lowest is $527.80 million. Graco reported sales of $507.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Graco by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. Graco has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

