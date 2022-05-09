$6.84 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.02 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $6.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $27.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $28.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.28 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

AutoNation stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,709 shares of company stock worth $47,964,300. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

