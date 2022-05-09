$806.01 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $806.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.44 million and the lowest is $789.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $714.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $114.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

