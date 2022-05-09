$840.57 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $840.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.37 million to $846.50 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $811.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

ATR stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.44. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $109.55 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.