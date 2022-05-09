a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) will post sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 272,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $3.65 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

