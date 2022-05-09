Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

