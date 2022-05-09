Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) versus Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Head to Head Survey

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.76 -$249.56 million N/A N/A Altair Engineering $532.18 million 7.69 -$8.79 million ($0.18) -286.48

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -2.15% 3.39% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zeta Global and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78 Altair Engineering 0 4 3 0 2.43

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 55.53%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $82.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.49%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

