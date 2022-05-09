American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Chuy’s worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY opened at $24.35 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

