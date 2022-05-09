American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,250 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.16 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

