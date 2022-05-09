Analysts Offer Predictions for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the technology company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TMX opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $9,724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Terminix Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

