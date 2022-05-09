Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.37 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.07.

UNS stock opened at C$28.13 on Monday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$33.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,081.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

