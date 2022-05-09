Analysts Set Expectations for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68. Terminix Global has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,165,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 292.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $53,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

